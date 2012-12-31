* Pope marks eighth New Year of pontificate
* "Can't just stop at the news", pontiff says
VATICAN CITY Dec 31 Grim news grabs more
headlines than good works but deeper probing will find a world
of love and service hidden in the shadows, Pope Benedict said at
his traditional end-of-year Mass on Monday.
The 85-year-old pope, marking the eighth New Year's Eve of
his pontificate, celebrated the Vespers and "Te Deum" Mass of
thanksgiving in St. Peter's Basilica, during which he urged the
faithful to take a step back from negativity in the media.
"Evil makes more noise than goodness: a heinous murder,
widespread violence, serious injustices make the news; on the
other hand acts of love and service...commonly remain in the
shadows," he told thousands of people who attended the Mass.
"We can't just stop at the news if we want to understand the
world and life, we have to be capable of standing in silence, in
meditation, in calm and prolonged reflection, we have to know
how to stop and think," he said.
In the past year the pope has been on visits to Cuba, Mexico
and Lebanon but the trial of his former butler, convicted of
leaking sensitive documents that alleged corruption in the Holy
See, won particular prominence on newspaper front pages.
The leader of the world's 1.2 billion Roman Catholics had
also urged people on Christmas Eve to take a step back from
their fast paced lives, and try to find a space for God.
Benedict is due to make his traditional New Year address on
Jan. 1, the day the Roman Catholic Church calls its annual World
Day of Peace.
The pontiff sent his World Day of Peace message to heads of
state, government and institutions such as the United Nations
earlier in December, calling for a new global economic model and
ethical regulations for markets.
(Reporting By Catherine Hornby; Editing by Michael Roddy)