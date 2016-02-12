HAVANA Feb 12 Pope Francis and Russian Orthodox
Patriarch Kirill on Friday called on the international community
to protect Christians under assault in the Middle East in
apparent reference to violence by the militant group Islamic
State.
"In many countries of the Middle East and North Africa whole
families, villages and cities of our brothers and sisters in
Christ are being completely exterminated," they said a joint
declaration following the first-ever meeting between a Roman
Catholic pope and a Russian Orthodox patriarch.
"Their churches are being barbarously ravaged and looted,
their sacred objects profaned, their monuments destroyed."
(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Toni Reinhold)