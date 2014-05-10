By Philip Pullella
| VATICAN CITY
VATICAN CITY May 10 The late Pope Paul VI, who
led the Roman Catholic Church during one of its most turbulent
modern periods and enshrined its opposition to contraception,
will move a step closer to sainthood in October, the Vatican
said on Saturday.
Pope Francis, who last month declared saints of two of his
predecessors, will beatify Paul, declaring him a "blessed" of
the Church, at a ceremony on October 19.
The timing of the ceremony, which will take place at the
conclusion of a Vatican synod of bishops from around the world
on the theme of the family, means Francis will have either
canonised or beatified three of his predecessors in the
unusually short space of six months.
Beatification is the last step before sainthood. The late
pope's move towards canonisation was made possible after the
Vatican recognised what it says was a miracle attributed to
Paul, who died in 1978.
The purported miracle concerns a pregnant woman in
California whose unborn child was discovered to be at high risk
of dying in the womb or being born with severe birth defects in
the 1990s.
Doctors advised the woman to have an abortion but, at the
advice of a nun, she prayed to the late Pope Paul. The child,
now an adult, was born without problems.
A Vatican medical committee ruled that the healing was
medically inexplicable.
The Church teaches that God performs miracles but that
saints who are believed to be with God in heaven intercede on
behalf of people who pray to them.
Paul became pope in 1963 after the death of Pope John XXIII.
He guided the Church through the conclusion of the Second
Vatican Council, which had started under his predecessor, and
the implementation of its modernising reforms.
Pope Paul headed the Church through the 1960s when many
priests left religious orders and vocations to the religious
life fell sharply in the turbulent era of social change.
He is perhaps best known for his controversial encyclical
Humane Vitae (On Human Life), which enshrined the Church's ban
on artificial birth control in 1968.
Born Giovanni Battista Montini in 1897, Paul spent much of
his career in the Vatican's diplomatic service before becoming
cardinal of Milan.
After the beatification, a separate miracle would be
necessary in order for Paul to become a saint.
Last month Pope Francis presided at the canonisation of two
of his predecessors, John Paul II and John XXIII.
(Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)