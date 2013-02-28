China calls for THAAD to be removed from South Korea
BEIJING China reiterated on Thursday its call for the U.S. THAAD missile defense system to be removed from South Korea.
CASTEL GANDOLOFO, Italy Pope Benedict ended his eight-year reign on Thursday, becoming the first pontiff in six centuries to resign instead of ruling for life.
The papacy became officially vacant at 8 p.m. (12:30 a.m. IST ) in keeping with the pope's wishes when he announced his decision to resign on February 11.
The yellow and white papal flag was lowered and the Swiss Guard sentries withdrew from the entrance to the papal summer residence south of Rome as the massive wooden doors of the hilltop building were closed.
The pope flew there by helicopter less than three hours earlier.
(Reporting By Philip Pullella)
BEIJING China reiterated on Thursday its call for the U.S. THAAD missile defense system to be removed from South Korea.
MOSCOW Russia said on Thursday it was systematically bombing any Islamic State militants trying to flee Syria's Raqqa and had carried out two such bombing runs in the last week.