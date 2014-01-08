VATICAN CITY Jan 8 An Argentine priest hitched
a ride on Pope Francis' popemobile during the pontiff's general
audience in St. Peter's Square on Wednesday after the pope
recognised him in the crowd.
The pope thought he had heard a familiar voice when someone
shouted out "Holy Father, Happy New Year" as he was driven
through a crowd of thousands.
He turned and spotted Father Fabian Baez, a priest he knew
from his days as archbishop of Buenos Aires. He asked his driver
to stop the popemobile and gestured to the priest to come out of
the crowd, video footage showed.
The pontiff then invited him to hop on the white vehicle and
the priest joined him for the rest of the ride through the
crowd.
The two embraced when Baez boarded and the pope was heard
telling him, "This photo is going to go around the world".
