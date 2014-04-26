(Repeats April 24 story with no changes to text)
* John XXIII and John Paul II will become saints on Sunday
* More than a million people expected in Rome
* Critics say John Paul's canonisation too hasty
* Defenders say no-one is perfect, not even a saint
By Philip Pullella
VATICAN CITY, April 24 Two giants of Roman
Catholicism in the 20th century will become saints on Sunday at
an unprecedented twin canonisation that has aroused both joy and
controversy in the 1.2 billion member Church.
Pope John XXIII, who reigned from 1958 to 1963 and called
the modernising Second Vatican Council, and Pope John Paul II,
who reigned for nearly 27 years before his death in 2005 and
whose trips around the world made him the most visible pope in
history, will be declared saints by Pope Francis.
While John died half a century ago, critics say the
canonisation of John Paul - which sets a record for modern times
of only nine years after his death - is too hasty. They also
believe he was slow to grasp the seriousness of the sexual abuse
crisis that emerged towards the end of his pontificate.
Nevertheless, more than a million people are expected to
flock to Rome - many of them to the Vatican - for the ceremony
at which Francis will raise two of his predecessors to what the
Church calls "the glory of the altars". Large TV screens have
been set up around the city to spread out the crowds.
The Church will declare the popes who left an indelible mark
on Catholicism led lives of holiness and are worthy of imitation
by the faithful. Church investigators have credited them with
interceding with God after their death to perform medically
inexplicable miracle cures of sick people who prayed to them.
While the late Polish pope is hailed for his role in helping
to bring about the fall of communism, critics have questioned
his actions as the child abuse scandals - which have since
shaken the moral authority of leaders of the world's largest
religious denomination - began coming into the open.
Specifically, they have pressed the Vatican over what John
Paul knew about sexual abuse by Father Marcial Maciel, the
Mexican founder of a disgraced Catholic religious order, the
Legionaries of Christ.
Maciel lived a double life for years as a paedophile,
womaniser and drug addict while running the rich, conservative
order he founded and being held up by the pope and his aides as
an example of an outstanding religious leader.
WARNINGS IGNORED?
John Paul's defenders have said that while aides might have
known the allegations were true, they kept much information from
him. The pope seemingly ignored the warnings, believing the
charges were part of a plot against the Church similar to those
by communist authorities in Poland during the Cold War.
Maciel was eventually disciplined in 2006 by John Paul's
successor, former Pope Benedict, when the Vatican was forced to
admit that decades of allegations were true.
Groups representing victims of sexual abuse have criticised
John Paul over the Maciel case as well as his decision to give
Cardinal Bernard Law of Boston, who was forced to resign in 2002
after scandals hit the United States, a prestigious job in Rome.
"Popes can't wield massive power yet evade responsibility
for massive wrongdoing just because his aides may have carefully
shielded him from the gory details," the U.S.-based Survivors
Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) said in a statement.
But some in the Church think popes should not be made
saints, even if they are undoubtedly saintly men. "This is an
example of the papacy canonising itself," said Luigi Accattoli,
one of Italy's most respected Catholic authors.
Accattoli knew both popes and is sure they were holy men,
but has some reservations about the politics of saint-making.
"By canonising a pope, the papacy confirms itself. It's as
if they are saying that the policies of previous popes are
untouchable," he told Reuters. "In a sense the Church tries to
withdraw itself from judgement by public opinion".
John Thavis, author of the best-selling book "The Vatican
Diaries" noted that it was John Paul who wanted more 'ordinary'
saints, encouraging the Vatican's saintmakers to find lay people
and even a married couple to canonise. "So it's a little ironic
that, with his own canonisation, the focus has shifted back to
the top of the hierarchy," he told Reuters.
Even the late Cardinal Carlo Maria Martini of Milan, who
considered John Paul a holy man, had some reservations about
making him a saint. He told a Vatican committee that some of his
choices for aides at the end of his life were "not happy ones".
NOT EVEN SAINTS ARE PERFECT
But Father Tom Rosica, the head of Salt and Light Catholic
television network in Canada, said canonisation was not intended
to be a comprehensive evaluation of a papacy. "(Being declared a
saint) does not mean that the person was without imperfection,
blindness, deafness or sin," he wrote in an essay. "(It means)
that a person has lived his or her life with God ..."
Indeed, the overwhelming majority of Catholics are thrilled
that John Paul will be made a saint.
Cardinal Karol Wojtyla of Krakow, Poland, was elected the
first non-Italian pope in 450 years in 1978. He took the papacy
on the road, visiting about 140 countries, and for nearly all of
them it was their first papal visit.
John Paul was credited with being instrumental in the fall
of communism in Eastern Europe in 1989 because of his steadfast
defence of the Solidarity trade union in Poland.
He was nearly killed by Turkish gunman Mehmet Ali Agca in St
Peter's Square in 1981, and towards the end of his life, his
struggle with ill health was seen by millions around the world
whenever he appeared on television.
Millions of people attended his funeral in April, 2005, and
many cried "Santo Subito" or "Make him a saint immediately".
His successor, former pope Benedict, waived a Church rule
that normally requires a five-year waiting period before the
preliminaries to sainthood can even begin.
Pope Francis bent the rules for the canonisation of John
XXIII, deciding that only one miracle, instead of the customary
two, were needed to make him a saint. The rotund John was known
as "the good pope," for his kindness, meekness, self-deprecation
and jovial character. Once asked how many people worked in the
Vatican, he replied: "About half of them".
John, a compromise candidate in the conclave of 1958 who was
not expected to rock the boat, instead started a revolution.
He called the Second Vatican Council, which sat from 1962 to
1965. The first such meeting of the world's Catholic bishops in
nearly a century, it changed the face of Catholicism by
introducing vernacular to substitute Latin at Masses, encouraged
dialogue with other religions and repudiated the 2,000-year-old
concept of collective Jewish guilt for the death of Jesus.
(Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by David Stamp)