Pope Francis arrives in procession to start a mass ahead of the canonisation ceremony of Popes John Paul II and John XXIII in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

VATICAN CITY Pope Francis proclaimed two of his predecessors, Popes John XXIII and John Paul II as saints of the Roman Catholic Church on Sunday at a ceremony in Saint Peter's Square attended by hundreds of thousands of faithful from around the world.

Francis read the formal proclamation at a canonisation Mass which was also attended by former Pope Benedict, who resigned last year.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Alison Williams)