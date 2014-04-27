Indian techies, IT firms fret as Trump orders U.S. visa review
MUMBAI For Grishma, an Indian software designer, President Donald Trump's review of the visa programme for bringing highly skilled workers into the United States comes at a bad time.
VATICAN CITY Pope Francis proclaimed two of his predecessors, Popes John XXIII and John Paul II as saints of the Roman Catholic Church on Sunday at a ceremony in Saint Peter's Square attended by hundreds of thousands of faithful from around the world.
Francis read the formal proclamation at a canonisation Mass which was also attended by former Pope Benedict, who resigned last year.
(Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Alison Williams)
MUMBAI For Grishma, an Indian software designer, President Donald Trump's review of the visa programme for bringing highly skilled workers into the United States comes at a bad time.
MAZAR-I-SHARIF/KABUL, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani declared a national day of mourning after scores of soldiers were killed by Taliban fighters disguised as fellow soldiers, in the deadliest attack of its kind on an Afghan military base.