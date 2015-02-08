ROME Feb 8 Pope Francis made a surprise visit
to a shantytown on Rome's outskirts on Sunday, stunning poor
residents, many of them from his native South America.
The pope was on his way to a visit to a parish in the
working class Tiburtina area when he asked aides to make a
detour to stop at the shantytown he had heard about.
"He got out of the car and people were shocked when they saw
him in front of their shacks," said Father Aristide Sana, the
pastor of the parish. Sana rushed to the shantytown near his
parish when he was told at the last minute.
Television pictures showed the pope surrounded by people
Sana said were mostly from Peru and Ecuador. They rushed out of
their shacks made of concrete, wood and corrugated metal.
"How many of you here speak Spanish?" he joked in Spanish.
"Todos! Todos!" (everybody, everybody)," they shouted.
Sana, whose parishioners bring food and clothing to the
shantytown, said people from Russia, Eritrea, Ukraine and Poland
also live in the community of some 150 people. Most of the men
work as manual day labourers, he said.
The pope, who has made concern for the poor a central plank
of his papacy, was known as the "slum bishop" in Buenos Aires
because of his frequent visits to the city's shantytowns.
(Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Stephen Powell)