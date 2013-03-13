By Alejandro Lifschitz
BUENOS AIRES, March 13 The first Latin American
pope, Argentina's Jorge Bergoglio is a moderate known for his
strong negotiating skills as well as a readiness to challenge
powerful interests.
He is a modest man from a middle class family who is content
to travel by bus.
Described by his biographer as a balancing force, Bergoglio,
76, has monk-like habits, is media shy and deeply concerned
about the social inequalities rife in his homeland and elsewhere
in Latin America.
"His character is in every way that of a moderate. He is
absolutely capable of undertaking the necessary renovation
without any leaps into the unknown. He would be a balancing
force," said Francesca Ambrogetti, who co-authored a biography
of Bergoglio after carrying out a series of interviews with him
over three years.
"He shares the view that the Church should have a missionary
role, that gets out to meet people, that is active.... a church
that does not so much regulate the faith as promote and
facilitate it," she added.
"His lifestyle is sober and austere. That's the way he
lives. He travels on the underground, the bus, when he goes to
Rome he flies economy class."
The former cardinal, the first Jesuit to become pope, was
born into a middle-class family of seven, his father a railway
worker and his mother a housewife.
He is a solemn man, deeply attached to centuries-old Roman
Catholic traditions. Since rejecting a comfortable
archbishop's residence, he has lived in a small apartment
outside Buenos Aires where he spends his weekends in solitude.
In his rare public appearances, Bergoglio spares no harsh
words for politicians and Argentine society, and has had a
tricky relationship with President Cristina Fernandez and her
late husband and predecessor, Nestor Kirchner.
TURBULENT TIMES
Bergoglio became a priest at 32, nearly a decade after
losing a lung due to respiratory illness and quitting his
chemistry studies. Despite his late start, he was leading the
local Jesuit community within four years, holding the post from
1973 to 1979.
Bergoglio's vocational success coincided with the bloody
1976-1983 military dictatorship, during which up to 30,000
suspected leftists were kidnapped and killed -- which prompted
sharp questions about his role.
The most well-known episode relates to the abduction of two
Jesuits whom the military government secretly jailed for their
work in poor neighbourhoods.
According to "The Silence," a book written by journalist
Horacio Verbitsky, Bergoglio withdrew his order's protection of
the two men after they refused to quit visiting the slums,
which ultimately paved the way for their capture.
Verbitsky's book is based on statements by Orlando
Yorio, one of the kidnapped Jesuits, before he died of natural
causes in 2000. Both of the abducted clergymen survived five
months of imprisonment.
"History condemns him. It shows him to be opposed to all
innovation in the Church and above all, during the
dictatorship, it shows he was very cosy with the military,"
Fortunato Mallimacci, the former dean of social sciences
at the Universidad de Buenos Aires, once said.
Those who defend Bergoglio say there is no proof behind
these claims and, on the contrary, they say the priest helped
many dissidents escape during the military junta's rule.
But in the Vatican, far removed from the dictatorship's grim
legacy, this quiet priest is expected to lead the Church
with an iron grip and a strong social conscience.
In 2010, he challenged the Argentine government when it
backed a gay marriage bill.
"Let's not be naive. This isn't a simple political fight,
it's an attempt to destroy God's plan," he wrote in a letter
days before the bill was approved by Congress.
