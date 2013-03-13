By Alejandro Lifschitz
BUENOS AIRES, March 13 The first Latin American
pope, Argentina's Jorge Bergoglio is a theological conservative
with a strong social conscience, known for his negotiating
skills as well as a readiness to challenge powerful interests.
He is a modest man from a middle class family who declined
the archbishop's luxurious residence to live in a simple
apartment and travel by bus.
He was also the main candidate against Cardinal Joseph
Ratzinger in the 2005 conclave that elected the German to become
Pope Benedict, backed by moderate cardinals looking for an
alternative to the then Vatican doctrinal chief.
Described by his biographer as a balancing force, Bergoglio,
76, has monk-like habits, is media shy and deeply concerned
about the social inequalities rife in his homeland and elsewhere
in Latin America.
"He is absolutely capable of undertaking the necessary
renovation without any leaps into the unknown. He would be a
balancing force," said Francesca Ambrogetti, who co-authored a
biography of Bergoglio after carrying out a series of interviews
with him over three years.
"He shares the view that the Church should have a missionary
role, that gets out to meet people, that is active ... a Church
that does not so much regulate the faith as promote and
facilitate it," she added.
"His lifestyle is sober and austere. That's the way he
lives. He travels on the underground, the bus, when he goes to
Rome he flies economy class."
The former cardinal, the first Jesuit to become pope, was
born into a middle-class family of seven, his father an Italian
immigrant railway worker and his mother a housewife.
He is a solemn man, deeply attached to centuries-old Roman
Catholic traditions as he showed by asking the crowd cheering
his election to say the Our Father and Hail Mary prayers.
He spends his weekend in solitude in his apartment outside
Buenos Aires.
In his rare public appearances, Bergoglio spares no harsh
words for politicians and Argentine society, and has had a
tricky relationship with President Cristina Fernandez and her
late husband and predecessor, Nestor Kirchner.
TURBULENT TIMES
Bergoglio became a priest at 32, nearly a decade after
losing a lung due to respiratory illness and quitting his
chemistry studies. Despite his late start, he was leading the
local Jesuit community within four years, holding the post of
provincial of the Argentine Jesuits from 1973 to 1979.
After six years as provincial, he held several academic
posts and pursued further study in Germany. He was appointed
auxiliary bishop of Buenos Aires in 1992 and archbishop in 1998.
Bergoglio's career success coincided with the bloody
1976-1983 military dictatorship, during which up to 30,000
suspected leftists were kidnapped and killed -- which prompted
sharp questions about his role.
The most well-known episode relates to the abduction of two
Jesuits whom the military government secretly jailed for their
work in poor neighbourhoods.
According to "The Silence," a book written by journalist
Horacio Verbitsky, Bergoglio withdrew his order's protection of
the two men after they refused to quit visiting the slums,
which ultimately paved the way for their capture.
Verbitsky's book is based on statements by Orlando
Yorio, one of the kidnapped Jesuits, before he died of natural
causes in 2000. Both of the abducted clergymen suffered five
months of imprisonment.
"History condemns him. It shows him to be opposed to all
innovation in the Church and above all, during the
dictatorship, it shows he was very cosy with the military,"
Fortunato Mallimacci, the former dean of social sciences
at the Universidad de Buenos Aires, once said.
His actions during this period strained his relations with
many brother Jesuits around the world, who tend to be more
politically liberal.
Those who defend Bergoglio say there is no proof behind
these claims and, on the contrary, they say the priest helped
many dissidents escape during the military junta's rule.
His brother bishops elected him president of the Argentine
bishops conference for two terms from 2005 to 2011.
CONSERVATIVE THEOLOGY
In the Vatican, far removed from the dictatorship's grim
legacy, this quiet priest is expected to lead the Church
with an iron grip and a strong social conscience.
In 2010, he challenged the Argentine government when it
backed a gay marriage bill.
"Let's not be naive. This isn't a simple political fight,
it's an attempt to destroy God's plan," he wrote in a letter
days before the bill was approved by Congress.
Bergoglio has been close to the conservative Italian
religious movement Communion and Liberation, which had the
backing of Popes John Paul and Benedict as a way to revitalise
faith among young people.
Milan Cardinal Angelo Scola, who was believed to have the
most support going into the conclave, is also close to the
movement, but has taken some distance from it as it got mired in
political scandals in Italy.
Bergoglio has addressed the group's annual meeting in Rimini
and presented the books of its founder, Rev Luigi Giussani, to
readers in Argentina.
His support contrasted to the critical view that another
Jesuit, former Milan archbishop Cardinal Carlo Maria Martini,
had of Communion and Liberation during his life.
Martini died last year, leaving behind a posthumous
interview saying the Church was "200 years behind the times."
Rev Gerard Fogarty, a Jesuit and Church historian at the
University of Virginia, said he was "pretty sure I'd never see a
Jesuit pope" and was surprised that Bergoglio had been chosen
because of the criticism of his stand during the dictatorship.
The Jesuit order was founded in the 16th century to serve
the pope in the Counter-Reformation and some members of the
Society of Jesus, as the order is officially called, think no
Jesuit should ever become pope.
RIVAL CANDIDATE
In the 2005 conclave, Bergoglio emerged as the moderate
rival candidate to the conservative Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger,
who went on to become Pope Benedict. After that conclave, some
commentators spoke of Benedict as "the last European pope" and
said the Latin Americans had good chances to win the next time.
According to reports in Italian media, Bergoglio impressed
cardinals in the pre-conclave "general congregation" meetings
where they discussed problems facing the Church.
Bergoglio, who speaks his native Spanish, Italian and
German, was promptly mentioned as a possible head of an
important Vatican department but he begged off, saying: "Please,
I would die in the Curia."
After the 2005 conclave, a cardinal apparently broke his vow
of secrecy and told the Italian magazine Limes that Ratzinger
got a solid 47 votes in the first round while Bergoglio got 10
and the rest were scattered among other names.
Votes began to switch in the second voting round the next
morning, pushing Ratzinger's count to 65 and Bergoglio's to 35.
Limes said the Argentinian was backed by several moderate
German, U.S. and Latin American cardinals.
The third round just before lunch went 72 for Ratzinger and
40 for Bergoglio, according to Limes, and the German cardinal
clinched it on the fourth round that afternoon with 84 votes.
Bergoglio's tally sank in the fourth round to 26, indicating
some supporters had jumped on the Ratzinger bandwagon. "Some
apparently concluded this was the way the Holy Spirit was moving
the election," one cardinal said after the vote.
