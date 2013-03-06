* American cardinals' briefing cancelled at last minute
* Vatican says pre-conclave meeting must be discreet
* No date set for conclave start
* Workmen begin preparing Sistine Chapel
By Philip Pullella
VATICAN CITY, March 6 Vatican officials on
Wednesday told cardinals gathered for the election of the next
pope to stop speaking to the media, as further indications
emerged that a conclave would not start early next week as had
been expected.
American cardinals who had been scheduled to hold their
third media briefing in as many days cancelled it less than an
hour before it was to have started at Rome's North American
College, where they are residing.
A spokeswoman for the American cardinals said "concern" was
expressed at Wednesday's closed-door meeting "about leaks of
confidential proceedings reported in Italian newspapers".
More than 150 cardinals attended the third day of the
preliminary meetings to sketch a profile for the next pope
following the shock abdication of Pope Benedict last month. All
but two of the 115 "cardinal electors" aged under 80 have
arrived for the meetings, the Vatican said.
In their briefings, the American cardinals did not disclose
specifics but spoke generally about the proceedings as well as
of their hopes and concerns about the state of the Catholic
Church at a crucial time in its history.
The preliminary meetings are taking place as the crisis
involving sexual abuse of children by priests and inappropriate
behaviour among adult clerics continues to haunt the Church and
has rarely been out of the headlines.
Asked about the cancellation of the U.S. briefing, Vatican
spokesman Father Federico Lombardi said the pre-conclave
meetings, known as general congregations, had to take place in a
"climate of confidentiality".
Lombardi said the preparation by the cardinals towards the
conclave "is a path in which the college of cardinals reflects
in order to reach a decision, in conscience, of each of the
members for the election of the Roman Pontiff".
Cardinals from other countries have also been speaking to
the media informally on the streets near the Vatican but the
Americans were the only group holding daily formal briefings.
SISTINE CHAPEL
The cancellation of the briefing means the only official
source of information would come from a daily briefing by the
Vatican spokesman.
The spokeswoman for the Americans said: "As a precaution,
the (U.S.) cardinals have agreed not to do interviews."
Under Church law the cardinals have until March 20 to start
a conclave to choose a new pope to lead the 1.2 billion-member
Church.
While many observers had expected the conclave to begin as
early as this Sunday or Monday, there have been increasing
indications that the cardinals want more time to ponder who
among them might be best to lead a Church beset by crises.
Several of the prelates leaving the meetings said
preliminary proceedings were still at the early stages and more
time would be necessary before they could decide on when to
start the conclave in the Sistine Chapel.
Workmen have begun preparing the chapel, building a new,
suspended floor to protect the centuries-old tiles.
Nonetheless, the Vatican spokesman said it was important
that no one felt "pressured" into going into the conclave before
they were ready and that more time would be needed for
"reflection".
One cardinal leaving the meeting said there had been no
formal discussion on Wednesday of the so-called "Vatileaks"
scandal, which led to the arrest of Paolo Gabriele, the pope's
butler, further besmirching the Church's reputation.
Gabriele was convicted of stealing personal papal documents
and leaking them to the media. The documents alleged corruption
and infighting over the running of its bank.
A trio of elderly cardinals prepared a report on the scandal
for Benedict, who later pardoned Gabriele, and a number of
cardinals attending the preliminary meetings said they wanted to
be briefed on the report.
