* Vatican says cardinals must tighten secrecy policy
* Italian press has more leaks from pre-conclave talks
* Move seen as Curia bid to control message before vote
By Tom Heneghan, Religion Editor
VATICAN CITY, March 7 The Vatican struggled on
Thursday to contain leaks from its closed-door preparations for
the next papal election, highlighting a gap between the Catholic
Church's traditional secrecy and the 24/7 information age.
Details divulged from the debates appeared in Italian media
again despite a Vatican move on Wednesday to influence reporting
by ending news conferences by American cardinals that had begun
to compete with its own daily briefings.
It was widely assumed that Italian cardinals were tipping
off friendly journalists but the Vatican spokesman said it was
wrong to point the finger at national groups.
He said all "princes of the Church" should tighten the vow
of secrecy they took when the pre-conclave meeting began on
Monday.
"If anyone knows who is violating this, they should say so,"
Rev. Federico Lombardi told journalists at his briefing. "It is
up to the College of Cardinals to assume their responsibility
and adapt a code of conduct."
"We are counting on the morality and responsibility of
people," he added.
The cardinals have been holding preparatory meetings to
ponder who among them could succeed Pope Benedict - who stepped
down last week - as leader of the 1.2 billion member Church at
one of the most crisis-ridden periods in its history.
With its memory stretching back centuries, the Vatican
bristles at any attempt to influence the papal vote, something
that was once the prerogative of European Catholic powers who
could veto candidates not to their liking.
But this culture of secrecy proved fatal in the sexual abuse
crises of the past decade as once-cowed victims came forward to
denounce predator priests and lawsuits and official probes dug
up Church documents proving bishops had covered up for them.
CONTROL THE MESSAGE
The leaks from the meetings, where the cardinals discuss
problems facing the Church, recounted how prelates were pushing
for more details on mismanagement in the Vatican bureaucracy,
known as the Curia.
Newspapers named several speakers and detailed their
remarks, worrying leading Curia cardinals and prompting them to
urge the others to stop speaking to the media.
The U.S. cardinals, while informative in their briefings
about the general atmosphere in the meetings, did not give away
the kind of detailed information being leaked to Italian media.
"The cardinals in the Vatican Curia want to control the
message. They're leaking to the Italian press," said Rev. Thomas
Reese, a U.S. Jesuit scholar and author of "Inside the Vatican".
The U.S. briefings made clear the American cardinals wanted
the new pope to end the infighting in the Roman bureaucracy.
"That's not the kind of message the folks in the Vatican
Curia want out there," Reese said.
U.S. theologian George Weigel said the tensions over the
media were not between the U.S. cardinals and the Curia, but
rather a case of "the old Church versus the new Church".
The sexual abuse scandals in the U.S. had taught bishops
there they must be transparent in their communications. "Others
apparently haven't caught on to that," said Weigel, whose new
book "Evangelical Catholicism" sets out plans for reform.
The Vatican's effort to restrict information, he said, was
"a reversion to ingrained cultural and institutional habits here
that have to be changed."
CONCLAVE DATE
Another point of contention is when to enter the legendary
Sistine Chapel for the conclave, when the cardinals are cut off
from all outside contact until they elect the pope. There will
be 115 cardinals taking part this time.
Workmen, meanwhile, continued preparing the chapel
containing Michelangelo's famous frescoes for the conclave.
They blurred its windows so one could look not inside from
nearby Vatican buildings and readied two stoves - one to burn
ballots and the either to send either black or white smoke out a
chimney to tell the world if a pope has been elected or not
after each ballot.
Several cardinals from outside Rome want more time to meet
the potential candidates and get more information about the
state of the Curia and the Church before they go in to vote.
"Originally, the people in the Curia wanted the election to
happen more quickly because they feel they could control it,"
said Reese. The more time cardinals have to prepare, the less
influence powerful Curia "kingmakers" will have, he explained.
A senior Curia official said the U.S. cardinals "looked like
they wanted to be different from the others" by holding their
own briefings and travelling together like a team to the general
congregation meetings in a minibus.
He said the U.S. Church led by New York Cardinal Timothy
Dolan defended Catholic teaching and interests well, but many
prelates in Rome saw candidates such as Milan's Angelo Scola or
Odilo Scherer of Sao Paulo as more suited to the papacy.
Despite the calls for more time, the Vatican still seems
keen to open the conclave in the first part of next week so the
new pope can be elected and installed in time to lead Holy Week
services beginning with Palm Sunday on March 24.
(Additional reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Sophie
Hares)