WASHINGTON, March 13 President Barack Obama said
concerns that an American pope would be too closely tied to the
U.S. government are misplaced, pointing out in an interview that
the White House and the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops are
divided on some main issues.
There are two American cardinals among the dozen most
frequently mentioned frontrunners in the conclave to elect the
next Roman Catholic pope - Sean O'Malley of Boston and Timothy
Dolan of New York - but conclaves have long been wary of
picking a "superpower pope" from the United States.
"It seems to me that an American pope would preside just as
effectively as a Polish pope or an Italian pope or a Guatemalan
pope," Obama said in an ABC television interview that aired on
Wednesday.
"I don't know if you've checked lately, but the Conference
of Catholic Bishops here in the United States don't seem to be
taking orders from me," Obama said.
The Roman Catholic Church has fought Obama on his 2010
health care law, which requires employers including Catholic
universities and hospitals to provide health insurance coverage
for contraceptives, which the church opposes.
The church has also frowned on Obama's support for same-sex
marriage and gay civil rights.
Dolan, archbishop of New York and leader of the U.S.
bishops, has become an influential political figure in the
United States because of the battle over contraception.
He delivered the closing prayer at both the Republican and
Democratic national conventions last year.
