OTTAWA, March 4 Canadian Cardinal Marc Ouellet,
one of the leading candidates to succeed Pope Benedict,
suggested in an interview with Canada's national broadcaster
that other candidates for pope might do a better job.
"I have to be ready even if I think that probably others
could do it better," Ouellet, 68, one of a handful of cardinals
seen as papal material, told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp in
an interview published late on Sunday.
Ouellet, who now works in the Vatican, served as archbishop
of Canada's French speaking province of Quebec from 2002 to
2010, a fractious time where uncompromising positions from the
Vatican often ran counter to the widespread secularism in
Quebec.
Pope Benedict subsequently named him to the influential
position as prefect of the Congregation of Bishops, which
recommends the appointment of bishops to the pope.
In a separate interview with the French-language CBC,
Ouellet recognized that his name does come up as a possible
replacement for Benedict, who stepped down on March 1.
"I can't not think about the possibility. Reasonably, when I
go into the conclave of cardinals, I have to say to myself,
'What if, what if...' It makes me reflect, it makes me pray, it
makes me somewhat afraid. I am very conscious of the weight of
the task," he said.
"So you have to be ready for any outcome, but I think a
certain number of people have more chance of being elected than
me."
Ouellet said he recognized that the church and the next pope
needed to take advantage of social media. Benedict started
tweeting in December, as @pontifex. Ouellet said he has been
busy, but knows he needs to start tweeting.
Ouellet, who once said becoming pope "would be a nightmare",
faced controversy in Quebec in 2010, months before being brought
over to the Vatican, when he restated the Church's position that
abortion is wrong even in the case of rape.
That remark drew condemnation from Quebec politicians, and
one newspaper columnist wrote that he hoped the clergyman would
die a long and painful death.
As he left Quebec, he said "the message of truth is not
always welcome," but he also asked forgiveness for any harm he
may have brought to people.
A Canadian journalist who interviewed Ouellet several times
described him as a cross between John Paul II and Benedict, more
reserved than the former but more photogenic than the latter.
But even his friends say he is not charismatic.
