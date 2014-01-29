ROME Jan 29 Pope Francis may already be a hero
to the world's downtrodden but at least one pop artist thinks
he's more than that. Move over Superman, it's time for
Superpope.
A large painting has appeared on a building near the Vatican
showing the Argentine pope taking off into the air, his right
fist clenched ahead of him in classic Superman style.
His white cape and cross flutter in the breeze and in his
left hand he carries a black briefcase bearing the word
"valores," Spanish for values.
A scarf bearing the blue and red colours of his favourite
Argentine soccer club, San Lorenzo, emerges from the bag.
But unlike Superman, who disguises himself as reporter Clark
Kent, Francis is clearly identifiable and flies with his glasses
on.
In the lore of the comic book hero, later a star of radio,
television and film, Superman fought a "never-ending battle" for
truth and justice. Francis has vowed to eliminate corruption in
the Vatican and bring the 1.2 billion-member Catholic Church
closer to the poor.
The artwork, which has been pasted to the wall, is signed
"Maupal 2014".
(Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)