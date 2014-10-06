By Philip Pullella
| VATICAN CITY
VATICAN CITY Oct 6 Pope Francis on Monday
opened a Roman Catholic assembly that will discuss marriage, gay
couples, birth control and other moral issues, telling his
bishops to speak frankly and not be afraid of upsetting him.
After a ceremonial opening on Sunday, some 200 bishops from
around the world sat with the pope in a Vatican hall to begin
the working sessions of the two-week synod, which is centred on
the theme of the family and could help define Francis' papacy.
"One basic, general condition (for the synod) is this: speak
clearly. Let no one say: 'I can't say that. What will people
think of me?," he told the bishops.
He said the leaders of the 1.2 billion-member Church should
not hold back their opinions on any topic, however delicate,
"out of respect for the pope or because the pope might think
otherwise." He added: "That is not good".
The meeting, preceded by public clashes between progressives
and conservatives, is seen as a test case for the pontiff's
vision of a Church he wants to be closer to the poor and
suffering and not obsessed by issues such as homosexuality,
abortion and contraception.
No immediate changes are expected to result from the synod,
though it will prepare the way for a larger gathering of
Catholic clerics next year, which will present the pope with
suggestions that some Catholics hope could lead to changes in
issues related to the family and sexual morality.
The synod is the first since Francis was elected 19 months
ago with a mandate to turn around an institution hit by
declining membership in many countries and scandals including
the sexual abuse of children by priests.
The meetings are taking place behind closed doors and the
Vatican does not plan to release texts or written summaries of
individual interventions, or disclose who said what.
The Vatican, which will hold daily briefings, says this is
to encourage free debate. Reporters have contested the decision,
saying there will be less independent information available to
the media than in previous synods.
To prepare for the meeting, the Church took a worldwide
survey on family issues that showed that many Catholics ignored
Church teachings on birth control, sex before marriage and
acceptance of homosexuality.
The clash between progressives and conservatives in the
run-up to the meeting has centred on the issue of whether the
Church should modify teachings that deny communion to Catholics
who have divorced and then remarried in civil services.
For Catholics, a second marriage without an often lengthy
Church annulment of the first amounts to adultery and anyone
remarried in a civil ceremony cannot receive communion at Mass
unless they refrain from sexual relations with a new partner.
In a sermon on Sunday, the pope called for an end to
in-fighting, saying the synod was "not meant to discuss
beautiful and clever ideas, or to see who is more intelligent".
(Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Crispian Balmer)