ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE May 13 Pope Francis said
on Saturday he would be "sincere" with U.S. President Donald
Trump over their sharp differences on subjects such as
immigration and climate change when the two hold their first
meeting at the Vatican later this month.
But the pope also told reporters aboard a plane returning
from Portugal that he would keep an open mind and not pass
judgement on Trump until first listening to his views at their
meeting on May 24.
"Even if one thinks differently we have to be very sincere
about what each one thinks," Francis said, adding he hoped to
find "an at least partly open door" for dialogue with Trump so
that they could contribute to the cause of world peace.
Last year, in response to an answer about then-candidate
Trump's views on immigration and his intention to build a wall
along the U.S. border with Mexico, Francis said a man with such
views was "not Christian".
Trump and the pope also disagree strongly about climate
change. Trump signed an executive order dismantling Obama-era
environmental legislation.
Francis has made defence of the environment a key plank of
his papacy, strongly backing scientific opinion that global
warming is caused mostly by human activity.
(Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Gareth Jones)