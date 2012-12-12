Sailing-Japan test new design model for America's Cup challenge
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
VATICAN CITY Dec 12 After weeks of anticipation, Pope Benedict sent his first tweet on Wednesday.
"Dear friends, I am pleased to get in touch with you through Twitter. Thank you for your generous response. I bless all of you from my heart."
The tweet was sent when the 85-year-old pope tapped on a touch screen at the end of his weekly general audience in the Vatican before thousands of people. (Reporting By Philip Pullella, editing by Paul Casciato)
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
LONDON, June 3 The lead of British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party over the opposition Labour Party has narrowed further to six percentage points ahead of Thursday's national election, according to an Opinium poll for the Observer newspaper.