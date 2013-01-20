ROME Jan 20 Pope Benedict tweeted in Latin for
the first time on Sunday, taking his mission to revive the
Catholic Church's official language to a very 21st-century
medium.
"Unitati christifidelium integre studentes quid iubet
Dominus? Orare semper, iustitiam factitare, amare probitatem,
humiles Secum ambulare," the pontiff wrote.
Baffled? So were many Twitter users. "Benny, nobody
understands a word of Latin! #adviceforthepope" read one
response on the online messaging service.
The pope's tweet meant: "What does the Lord command to those
wholly eager for the unity of those following Christ? To always
pray, to continually do justice, to love uprightness, to walk
humbly with Him," according to University of Cambridge scholar
Tamer Nawar.
The message was shorter and, arguably, more elegant in its
original language - one of the reasons why Latin-lovers want to
conserve the tongue of ancient Rome, Pope Benedict foremost
among them.
The Holy See, where even ATM bank machine transactions are
available in Latin, is one of the last bastions of the language
that gave rise to Spanish, Portuguese, French, Italian and
Romanian.
In November the pope set up a new Vatican department charged
with promoting the study and use of the language within the
Roman Catholic Church and beyond.
Known for his traditionalist leanings, the 85-year old
pontiff has also allowed a partial return of the old-style Latin
Mass that was phased out more than four decades ago.
Once the international language of science and learning,
Latin has declined in use among priests since the Church began
allowing them to hold masses in vernacular languages in the mid
1960s.
To keep the language updated, Vatican produces a dictionary
of modern words in the ancient tongue. "Inscriptio cursus
electronici" is the vital word "email", while "brevissimae
bracae femineae" means hotpants.
With just over 5,000 followers, the pope's Latin-language
Twitter account is the smallest of his eight profiles, through
which he communicates with more than 2 million followers in
languages including Arabic and his native German.
However, Sunday's Tweet was not actually the first instance
of Latin used by the Pope on Twitter.
Benedict's Twitter handle 'Pontifex' is a Latin word
literally meaning "bridge-builder", an ancient title for high
priest once held by the emperors of Rome.
(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary; Editing by Andrew Heavens)