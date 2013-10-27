ROME Oct 27 A jubilant Pope Francis celebrated
reaching 10 million followers on messaging site Twitter on
Sunday, a milestone in the Vatican's drive to spread the gospel
through social media.
"Dear Followers I understand there are now over 10 million
of you!" the pontiff wrote on his nine accounts, which publish
simultaneously in languages including Latin, Polish, and Arabic.
"I thank you with all my heart and ask you to continue
praying for me."
The first non-European pope in 1,300 years has tripled the
number of followers of the @pontifex handles since succeeding
Benedict XVI in March, according to the Vatican, which announced
Francis had reached 10 million after adding together the
followers of all his accounts.
This would make the pontiff more popular than the New York
Times and just behind rapper Kanye West, according to websites.
But he still has a lot of Tweeting to do before he can catch
up with the three most followed people on Twitter: pop stars
Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Lady Gaga, who have more than 40
million followers each.
The Vatican has long been interested in using the latest
technologies to keep in touch with the world's 1.2 billion
Catholics and spread the faith, with radio inventor Guglielmo
Marconi setting up Vatican Radio in 1931.
(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary; editing by Andrew Roche)