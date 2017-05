WASHINGTON, Sept 24 Pope Francis on Thursday urged the U.S. Congress to reject a "mindset of hostility" on immigration and to recognize people who wish to move to the United States as people who are trying to improve their lives and those of their families.

"Building a nation calls us to recognize that we must constantly relate to others, rejecting a mindset of hostility in order to adopt one of reciprocal subsidiarity," the 78-year-old Argentine-born pope said in an address to a Congress that is divided on immigration policy. (Reporting by Philip Pullella and Scott Malone; Editing by Grant McCool)