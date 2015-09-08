By Richard Valdmanis
| BOSTON, Sept 8
BOSTON, Sept 8 When Pope Francis makes his first
visit to the United States this month he will face a national
Catholic Church whose finances are staggering under a shrinking
membership and huge payouts to sex-abuse victims, threatening to
undermine its social influence.
With the Church still absorbing the roughly $3 billion cost
of a clergy sex abuse scandal, another financial crisis is
looming -- a potentially crippling shortfall in funding the
pensions of its ageing priests.
A Reuters review of U.S. Catholic financial disclosures
shows the pension funding shortfall in 2014 likely approached $2
billion, with much of that coming due in the next five years as
thousands of priests retire.
The U.S. Catholic Church has lost millions of its members
over the past 14 years following the child abuse scandal that
tarnished its reputation and forced it to sell assets to pay
billions of dollars in settlements.
The Church's finances are also under pressure from emptying
pews and a demographic shift among Catholics to the U.S. south
and suburbs that has left much of its inner-city bricks and
mortar underused and bleeding money.
The financial woes and the destabilizing effect they could
have on the Church's social and educational work will be a
constant backdrop to the pope's Sept 22-27 visit to Washington,
New York and Philadelphia.
Since the pope's election in March, 2013, the Vatican has
enacted major reforms to clean up its often muddled finances and
adhere to international financial standards. In June the Vatican
appointed its first auditor-general, and each department's
financial statements are now reviewed by an international
auditing firm.
"It is basically about poor management on the part of Church
leaders. And I think the pope is very aware of that," said
Charles Zeck, an economics professor at Villanova, a Catholic
university in Pennsylvania. "When he's out there making
speeches, he'll hit the big topics, but this is one (issue) that
is there every day."
(Graphic: reut.rs/1LNDGki)
The financial burden of meeting its pension obligations
could take a toll on a U.S. Church already showing signs of
retrenchment, forcing it to sell off more assets. A Pew Research
Center study in May showed the number of self-declared U.S.
Catholics at about 52 million, down from 55 million in 2007.
The number of adults who label themselves "former
Catholics", meanwhile, has more than doubled to about 25 million
since 2000, and Church attendance has plateaued over the same
period, according to the Center for Applied Research in the
Apostolate (CARA) at Georgetown University.
Low donations by parishioners and rising expenditures led 24
percent of U.S. parishes into the red in 2013, according to a
study published in August by the Center for Church Management
and Business Ethics at Villanova.
Cost-cutting has contributed to a decline in the number of
U.S. parishes, a steep drop in the number of Catholic schools,
as well as fewer hospitals, according to CARA.
LOOMING CRISIS
A review of 51 dioceses that provide detailed financial
information showed a clergy pension funding gap of nearly $700
million - a figure that does not include other post-retirement
benefits, or obligations to lay staff. If the remainder of the
roughly 197 dioceses in the United States face similar funding
issues, the total pension gap would be close to $2 billion.
Weakening global markets are likely worsening the funding
gap, since the pensions are typically invested in a mix of
equities and treasuries, mainly through mutual funds, according
to the disclosures.
An official at the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops did
not respond to a request for comment.
Jack Ruhl, an accounting professor at Western Michigan
University who has been tracking the finances of the Catholic
Church since 2004, said that figure is realistic.
He said his own research showed that more than half of the
61 dioceses that provided audited financial reports for fiscal
year 2013 had pension funding levels below 65 percent - a
threshold the U.S. Department of Labor would classify as
"critical" if its regulations applied.
It is a bill that can't be ignored for long. More than half
of the roughly 17,000 active diocesan priests are expected to
retire by 2019, Ruhl said.
"It is a crisis, and the only thing the dioceses can do is
start finding some funds, selling some assets, or doing
something to fund those liabilities," he said.
Pensions for priests became commonplace in the U.S. Catholic
Church in the 1970s, typically funded through donations,
fundraising drives, and - in some cases - contributions from
clergy wages.
The pensions are generally fairly meager at around $20,000
per year. A report issued by non-profit group Laity in Support
of Retired Priests (LSRP) last year showed that an average
priest's pension and social security benefits are projected to
be lower than the cost of living.
According to LSRP, there are about two active diocesan
priests for every retired one, a ratio that is expected to
narrow in the next few years as more priests retire with fewer
to replace them.
GOOD FAITH EFFORT
Several dioceses such as Boston, New York, and Philadelphia
have been shoring up their books by clawing back benefits to
retired clergy, closing down money-losing schools, selling land,
merging parishes, and organizing fundraising drives.
Boston, for example, increased the retirement age to 75 from
70 in 2009 and trimmed pension benefits, triggering protests
from some priests. The archdiocese had a clergy pension funding
shortfall of $42 million in 2014, from $60 million in 2009,
according to its financial disclosures.
"It seems that Boston has made a really good faith effort.
They are still hugely underfunded, but they are going in the
right direction," said Ruhl. He said Boston, like other
dioceses, had for a time stopped funding the pension to help it
cover settlements in abuse cases.
A Boston archdiocese official declined comment.
In Philadelphia, which has a pension shortfall of about $80
million, the archdiocese now requires retirees to refund some of
their pensions as payment for living in Church housing.
"Aggressive steps have been taken in recent years to
increase funding levels," said Robert Bouche, the chief
financial officer of the archdiocese. But he added the pension
liability had still worsened in recent years due to assumptions
of longer life-expectancy.
Father John Jagodzinski, a retired Philadelphia diocesan
priest, said he was happy with the pension he receives but added
some of his fellow retirees have been upset by the clawbacks.
Other priests declined to comment.
The Archdiocese of New York, meanwhile, is in the midst of
the biggest reorganization in its history, closing dozens of
parishes and selling iconic churches due to sliding attendance
and a shortage of priests.
The U.S. Church does not lack assets. A report by The
Economist in 2012 estimated the Archdiocese of New York was
Manhattan's largest land owner. It also said that the U.S.
Catholic Church spent about $170 billion in 2010 - five times
more than Exxon Mobil's planned global spending in 2015.
But as a non-profit organization it tends to spend as much
as it brings in, meaning unfunded obligations could force it to
shrink its operations or holdings. Ruhl's 2013 study showed
about 10 percent of U.S. dioceses lost money that year.
Rich Kelly, the head of finance at the Archdiocese of
Cincinnati, said he has been working for the past seven years to
improve funding for the clergy pension program, which is
underfunded by about $60 million. He has cut some retirement
benefits, launched fundraising drives, and switched new priest
entrants over to 401ks - retirement savings plans that rely
heavily on employee contributions.
He said the root cause of the crunch was likely decades of
decisions made by people untrained in finance. "It is fine to
provide raises for priests and better pensions, but without
funding, that is questionable judgment," he said.
(Writing by Richard Valdmanis; editing by Stuart Grudgings)