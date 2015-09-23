* Obama says he shares Francis' concerns over the
environment
* Pope calls on Americans to build 'truly tolerant' society
* Adoring crowds on Washington streets for parade
* Francis: sexual abuse crimes by clergy should never be
repeated
(Adds comment to U.S. bishops on sexual abuse by clergy, street
scenes)
By Philip Pullella and Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON, Sept 23 Pope Francis on Wednesday
urged the United States to help tackle climate change and
touched on other divisive U.S. political issues such as
immigration and economic inequality on his first visit to the
world's richest nation.
In a speech on the White House South Lawn, the Argentine
pontiff lauded President Barack Obama's efforts to reduce air
pollution, months after Francis made the environment one of his
top issues by issuing a landmark encyclical letter to the
church.
"It seems clear to me also that climate change is a problem
which can no longer be left to a future generation. When it
comes to the care of our common home, we are living at a
critical moment of history," the pope said at a welcoming
ceremony.
In an era of renewed racial tensions in the country, the
78-year-old Pope invoked America's best known civil rights
leader, the late Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. to make points
about the environment and equality.
Speaking later to American bishops, Francis acknowledged the
sexual abuse scandal that has tainted the U.S. Church for years
by saying these "crimes" should "never be repeated."
As Washington streets were closed and federal workers stayed
home, about 15,000 people gathered in bright sunshine on the
South Lawn. They heard the pope depart from his usual practice
and give a speech in English.
He again made a gesture of simplicity, pulling up in the
small black Fiat car he used for his arrival in the U.S. capital
on Tuesday.
Francis is a frequent critic of the damage caused to the
world's poor and the environment by capitalism's excesses. The
pope also commented on immigration and religious freedom, issues
that were on the U.S. political agenda in the run up to the
November 2016 presidential election.
Obama, whose plans for a climate change bill were thwarted
in Congress early in his presidency, said he shared the pope's
concerns about the environment.
"Holy Father, you remind us that we have a sacred obligation
to protect our planet - God's magnificent gift to us. We support
your call to all world leaders to support the communities most
vulnerable to a changing climate and to come together to
preserve our precious world for future generations," Obama said.
Francis and Obama held talks in the White House, where they
also discussed refugees. Both men see eye-to-eye on climate
change and defense of the poor but hold different views on
abortion rights and gay marriage.
Francis gave his support to traditional marriage, pointing
out that he will travel to Philadelphia later in his six-day
visit to the United States for a meeting of Catholics "to
celebrate and support the institutions of marriage and the
family."
ADORING CROWDS
The leader of the world's 1.2 billion Roman Catholics,
Francis sprinkled some stardust in a city that is not unduly
impressed with important foreign visitors.
"We love you Pope Francis!" one person shouted as the White
House ceremony ended. The crowd of invited guests erupted in
cheers.
Maria Manzo, a 79-year-old Catholic from New Jersey, said
hearing the pope on the South Lawn was "just awesome," but
disagreed with his raising of political issues.
"I don't like to see the Church get involved in stuff like
that," she said. "I think we've got enough problems of our own."
Adoring crowds waving white-and-yellow Vatican flags cheered
the pontiff on a parade through Washington streets.
At one point, he had his converted Jeep stop when he saw a
baby in the crowd. Francis was handed the five-month-old son of
Salvadoran immigrants, and kissed him on the head.
The first Latin American pope, Francis has electrified
liberal-leaning U.S. Catholics, Democrats and many non-Catholics
with a shift in emphasis toward concern for the poor and
immigrants and his appeals to combat climate change. But his
criticism of unbridled capitalism has unsettled U.S.
conservatives.
While Francis has pushed for a more inclusive Church,
appealing to divorced Catholics and gays, he has not changed
teaching that opposes abortion and same-sex marriage.
A small group of women protested outside St Matthew's
Cathedral calling on the pope to allow women priests.
"Pope Francis: Ordain women," read a sign they held.
In an apparent nod to the fierce debate in the United States
about illegal immigration, Francis described himself as the son
of an immigrant Italian family in Argentina. "I am happy to be a
guest in this country, which was largely built by such
families," he said at the White House.
Later on Wednesday, he will canonize 18th century Spanish
missionary Friar Junipero Serra over the objections of critics
who say that Serra suppressed Native American cultures in
California.
Francis will give the first speech by any pope to the U.S.
Congress on Thursday, an address to the U.N. General Assembly in
New York on Friday and an open-air Mass in Philadelphia where
1.5 million people are expected to attend.
(Additional reporting by Scott Malone, Julia Edwards, Susan
Cornwell, Ian Simpson and Roberta Rampton; Writing by Alistair
Bell; Editing by Mary Milliken and Grant McCool)