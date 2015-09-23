WASHINGTON, Sept 23 U.S. President Barack Obama
welcomed Pope Francis to the White House on Wednesday with warm
praise for the popular pontiff's work to lift up the poor and
his commitment to fight climate change.
Obama thanked the pope for his help in thawing relations
between the United States and Cuba and called his message of
"mercy" one that highlights the need to take in war refugees and
immigrants.
The president singled out the pope's push for action on
global warming, an issue that divides Democrats and Republicans
in the United States.
"Holy Father, you remind us that we have a sacred obligation
to protect our planet, God's magnificent gift to us," Obama
said, according to prepared remarks.
"We support your call to all world leaders to support the
communities most vulnerable to a changing climate and to come
together to preserve our precious world for future generations."
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Eric Walsh)