VATICAN CITY, March 14 Argentine Cardinal Jorge
Bergoglio surprised the world on Wednesday when he ended a run
of nearly 1,300 years of European popes and greeted St. Peter's
Square for the first time as Pope Francis.
Here is a selection of the 76-year-old Jesuit's opinions on
topics ranging from unmarried mothers, gay marriage,
globalisation and his own interests and life experience:
On baptising children of unmarried parents:
"The child has absolutely no responsibility for the state of his
parents' marriage. And often a baptism can be a new start for
the parents as well," he said in an interview with 30 Giorni
Catholic magazine in 2009.
On gay marriage:
In 2010, he challenged the Argentine government when it backed a
gay marriage bill. "Let's not be naive. This isn't a simple
political fight, it's an attempt to destroy God's plan," he
wrote days before the bill was approved by Congress.
On globalisation:
"To fight the effects of globalisation that led to the closure
of many factories and the consequences of misery and
unemployment, you have to promote bottom-up economic growth with
the creation of small and medium-sized companies. Outside help
should not just come in the form of funds but should also
reinforce a work culture and a political culture," he told
Francesca Ambrogetti from Italian newspaper La Stampa in an
interview in December 2001.
On vanity:
"I often say to illustrate the reality of vanity: look at the
peacock, how beautiful he is from the front. But if you see him
from behind, you see the reality. Whoever falls for this
self-referential vanity hides major misery inside him," he said
in an interview published on La Stampa's Vatican Insider website
in February 2012.
On dancing the tango:
"I like the tango a lot, and when I was young I used to dance
it," he told Francesca Ambrogetti and Sergio Rubin, the authors
of his 2010 biography El Jesuita.
On his former girlfriend:
"She was one of a group of friends I went dancing with. But then
I discovered my religious vocation," he told Ambrogetti and
Rubin.
On wasting money:
He is known to travel around Buenos Aires on the buses and
underground, and he caught a low-cost flight to Rome, according
to his cousin in Turin, Maria Teresa Martinengo.
"He can't stand waste. He says there are children in
Argentina in the favelas; he is always thinking of them," she
told La Stampa daily in an interview.
On cinema:
He told Ambrogetti and Rubin his favourite film is Babette's
Feast, a 1987 Danish film about two pious Christian sisters in
19th century Denmark that take in a cook who prepares them a
feast after winning the lottery.
On art:
"My favourite painting? The White Crucifixion by Chagall," he
told Ambrogetti and Rubin. Chagall painted the picture in 1938,
and it depicts scenes of Jewish suffering around Jesus on the
cross.
