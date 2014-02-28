Pope Francis leads his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

VATICAN CITY Pope Francis skipped a planned visit to a Rome seminary on Friday evening because he was suffering from a slight fever and was advised to rest, the Vatican said.

It was the first time since his election nearly a year ago that the pope, 77, had cancelled a public engagement.

"Pope Francis will not go to the Roman Seminary tonight because of a slight indisposition with a slight fever," chief spokesman Father Federico Lombardi said in a statement.

"His doctor has advised him to skip the planned event and rest."

Francis, who had part of his right lung removed when he was 21, has shown no signs of ill health since his election on March 13 last year.

The pope was to have addressed priests and men studying for the priesthood at the seminary.

