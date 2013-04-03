* Pope Francis says women have special mission in Church
ROME, April 3 Pope Francis stressed the
"fundamental" importance of women in the Roman Catholic Church
on Wednesday, a message hailed as a significant shift from the
position of his predecessor Benedict.
Supporters of liberal reform of the Church have called on it
to give a greater voice to women and recognise their importance
to the largest religious denomination in the world, and some
groups call for women to be ordained as priests.
The head of the Women's Ordination Conference, which calls
for women to be treated equally in the Church and to be allowed
to become priests and bishops, said Francis's words were the
most encouraging she had heard in her lifetime, but did not go
far enough.
"While the pope was trying to be positive about women's
role, where he's actually wrong is that women were actually
disciples, like Mary Magdalene," WOC Executive Director Erin
Saiz Hanna told Reuters.
"He said women are able to communicate Christ's words, but
actually women can't preach so that's a false statement."
The Vatican says woman cannot be priests as Jesus Christ
willingly chose only men as his apostles. Advocates of a female
priesthood reject this position, saying Jesus was merely
conforming to the customs of his times.
Francis, elected last month as the first non-European pope
in 1,300 years, said women had always had a special mission in
the Church as "first witnesses" of Christ's resurrection, and
because they pass belief onto their children and grandchildren.
"In the Church, and in the journey of faith, women have had
and still have a special role in opening doors to the Lord,"
Francis told thousands of pilgrims at his weekly audience in S.
Peter's Square.
He said that in the Bible, women were not recorded as
witnesses to Christ's resurrection because of the Jewish Law of
the time that did not deem women or children to be reliable
witnesses.
"In the Gospels, however, women have a primary, fundamental
role ... The evangelists simply narrate what happened: the women
were the first witnesses. This tells us that God does not choose
according to human criteria," Francis said.
REFORM
The address was the second time Francis had spoken of
women's role as witnesses to the resurrection of Christ, a
subject of bedrock importance to the Catholic faith.
His Easter Vigil address on Saturday made prominent mention
of women and urged believers not to fear change.
Francis's decision a week ago to include women in a
traditional foot-washing ritual drew ire from traditionalists,
who see the custom as a re-enactment of Jesus washing the feet
of his apostles and said it should therefore be limited to men.
Marinella Perroni, a theologian and leading member of the
Association of Italian Women Theologians, which promotes female
experts on religion and their visibility in the Church, said the
pope's words marked a significant shift from the previous pope.
"The fact that the Pope acknowledges that the progressive
removal of female figures from the tradition of the resurrection
... is due to human judgments, distant from those of
God...introduces a decidedly new element compared to the
previous papacy."
The election of Francis, an Argentinian, last month came in
the wake of another break with tradition when predecessor Pope
Benedict became one of the few pontiffs in history to resign.
His 76-year old successor has set a new tone for the papacy,
earning a reputation for simplicity by shunning some ornate
items of traditional dress, using informal language in his
addresses, and so far choosing to live in a simple residence
rather than the regal papal apartments.
Sources inside the Vatican have said Francis could reform
the Vatican's bureaucracy and restructure or even close down the
Vatican's bank after a series of scandals at the heart of the
Holy See that damaged the Church's reputation.
