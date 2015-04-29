VATICAN CITY, April 29 Pope Francis on Wednesday
made an impassioned plea for an end to the salary gap between
men and women, calling it "a scandal" that Christians should
decisively reject.
"Why is it taken for granted that women must earn less than
men? No! They have the same rights. The discrepancy is a pure
scandal," he told tens of thousands of people at his general
audience in St. Peter's Square.
Raising his voice for emphasis as he made some of his most
forceful remarks on the subject to date, he said Christians
should "decisively support the right to equal pay for equal
work".
Women in the European Union were paid 16.4 percent less than
men on average in 2013, according to statistics agency Eurostat,
and United States Census Bureau data indicate women earn 77
cents for every dollar a man earns, based on annual median
salaries.
Francis has said he wants women to have a greater role in
the Roman Catholic Church around the world and in the Vatican
bureaucracy but he has said the "door is closed" to the
possibility that women could become priests.
The Church teaches that women cannot become priests because
Jesus willingly chose only men as his apostles. Advocates of a
female priesthood reject this view, saying he was acting
according the norms of his times.
