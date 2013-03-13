VATICAN CITY, March 13 World Jewish Congress
President Ronald Lauder congratulated Cardinal Jorge María
Bergoglio, the archbishop of Buenos Aires, on his election as
Pope Francis I on Wednesday.
"Pope Francis I is no stranger to us. In recent years he
attended many inter-faith events co-organized by the WJC and our
regional affiliate, the Latin American Jewish Congress," he
wrote, adding he had met him in Buenos Aires in 2008.
Lauder praised the new pope as "an experienced man, someone
who is known for his open-mindedness...a man of dialogue, a man
who is able to build bridges with other faiths".
"We look forward to continuing the close relationship that
has been fostered between the Catholic Church and the Jews over
the past two decades."
After praising the work of Popes John Paul and Benedict for
Catholic-Jewish relations, Lauder said:
"We are convinced that new pontiff will continue on this
path, that he will speak out against all forms of anti-Semitism
both within and without the Catholic Church, that he will take
action against clerics who deny or belittle the Holocaust, and
that he will strengthen the Vatican's relationship with Israel."
(Reporting By Tom Heneghan; Editing by Michael Roddy)