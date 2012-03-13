MILAN, March 13 Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna is targeting a Core Tier 1 ratio of 9.2 percent in 2014 as part of a three-year plan aimed at a sustainable profitability despite expectations of a continuing recession in 2012.

The mid-tier co-operative lender said on Tuesday it aimed at creating an enlarged bank in central and northern Italy through merging four local banks in order to simplify its organisation and reduce costs.

In its 2012-14 business plan, the bank cited an economic scenario of a "continuing recession" in 2012, followed by a slow, gradual recovery for the following two years and a prevision of Italy's GDP growth at 1.5 percent in 2014.

The bank reported a total consolidated net profit of 237.4 million euros in 2011, down 27.5 percent from the end of 2010, with a Core Tier 1 ratio of 7.8 percent compared with 6.8 percent in 2010.

The board proposed a dividend to be paid partly in cash of 0.03 euro per share, and partly by allocating treasury shares held by the bank at a ratio of one share for every 70 held. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)