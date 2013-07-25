MILAN, July 25 The Bank of Italy has told mid-sized lender Banca Popolare di Milano to restart talks with unions on a now-frozen plan to turn the cooperative lender into a joint-stock company, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

A report by the Bank of Italy after an inspection of the lender was submitted to the bank's supervisory and management boards on Thursday.

In the report, the regulator found no problems with Popolare Milano's accounts, the source said. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Paola Arosio and Isla Binnie)