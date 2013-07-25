MILAN, July 25 The Bank of Italy is keeping extra capital requirements for Banca Popolare di Milano in place after an inspection of the lender, a board member told Reuters on Thursday.

The board member, who declined to be named, said the central bank's inspection had found problems with some of the bank's loans, without elaborating. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Danilo Masoni)