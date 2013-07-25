BRIEF-Oscar Properties buys three properties in Södra Värtan
* BUYS PROPERTIES FROM AFA SJUKFÖRSÄKRING AB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MILAN, July 25 The Bank of Italy is keeping extra capital requirements for Banca Popolare di Milano in place after an inspection of the lender, a board member told Reuters on Thursday.
The board member, who declined to be named, said the central bank's inspection had found problems with some of the bank's loans, without elaborating. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Danilo Masoni)
* BUYS PROPERTIES FROM AFA SJUKFÖRSÄKRING AB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MOSCOW, April 12 Russia's central bank does not expect a large capital outflow in future, and the current account surplus will decline, central bank official Alexander Morozov said on Wednesday.