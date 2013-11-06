MILAN Nov 6 Standard & Poor's cut on Wednesday
the long-term rating of Italy's Banca Popolare di Milano
to BB-, saying the abrupt departure of CEO Piero
Montani was dimming the chances the bank could address
much-needed corporate governance reforms.
Montani, who had been trying to turn around the troubled
Italian lender, left the bank on Oct. 31 lamenting tensions
between the supervisory and management boards.
Montani and his management team had backed a plan to remove
the one shareholder-one vote structure at Pop Milano and turn it
into a joint-stock company. But the plan was put on hold because
of strong opposition by unions and employees, who control the
supervisory board.
The bank, which was due to unveil a new business plan on
Nov. 12, must also carry out a capital increase of 500 million
euros ($676.38 million)to strengthen its capital base.
"In our view, Montani's resignation highlights the
significant difficulties BPM's management faces in addressing
the bank's corporate governance problems," Standard & Poor's
said. "These difficulties have also increased the risks to BPM's
financial profile."
($1 = 0.7392 euros)
(Reporting by Lisa Jucca, editing by Silvia Aloisi)