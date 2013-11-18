* Governance reform delays increase uncertainty

MILAN Nov 18 Credit rating agency Fitch cut Banca Popolare di Milano to junk on Monday and said the Italian lender's failure to find a solution to corporate governance issues had increased uncertainty over its future strategy.

Fitch said it had cut Pop Milano's long-term rating to 'BB+' from 'BBB-', removing it from Rating Watch Negative.

The agency also cut to 'bb-' from 'bbb-' its so-called viability rating (VR) which represents Fitch's view as to the intrinsic creditworthiness of an issuer.

Fitch cited heightened uncertainty over future strategy and capital strengthening at the bank after delays in reaching an agreement on corporate governance reform.

The bank, founded as a cooperative lender, is run according the "one shareholder, one vote" rule. Critics say this rule gives too much power to its employee shareholders and their union representatives, allowing them to block strategic and restructuring proposals.

Pop Milano, left rudderless by the sudden departure of its CEO at the end of October, has delayed approval of a new business plan and is looking to postpone a 500 million euro ($676.25 million) capital increase to the end of next July.

The CEO's exit prompted Standard & Poor's to cut the bank's long-term rating to BB- earlier this month.

Also on Monday, Fitch cut its viability rating on Genoa-based mid-size lender Carige.

"The downgrade of Carige's VR reflects the material delay in its 800 million euro capital strengthening plan announced in early 2013 combined with the significant deterioration in asset quality and operating performance," Fitch said, confirming its long-term 'BB' rating.

Carige, worth 1.15 billion euros on the market, is emerging as the next trouble spot in Italy's banking sector after bailed out Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena. ($1 = 0.7394 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Isla Binnie and Tom Pfeiffer)