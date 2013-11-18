* Governance reform delays increase uncertainty
* Fitch cites deteriorating assets as it cuts Carige
(Adds Carige viability rating cut)
MILAN Nov 18 Credit rating agency Fitch cut
Banca Popolare di Milano to junk on Monday and said
the Italian lender's failure to find a solution to corporate
governance issues had increased uncertainty over its future
strategy.
Fitch said it had cut Pop Milano's long-term rating to 'BB+'
from 'BBB-', removing it from Rating Watch Negative.
The agency also cut to 'bb-' from 'bbb-' its so-called
viability rating (VR) which represents Fitch's view as to the
intrinsic creditworthiness of an issuer.
Fitch cited heightened uncertainty over future strategy and
capital strengthening at the bank after delays in reaching an
agreement on corporate governance reform.
The bank, founded as a cooperative lender, is run according
the "one shareholder, one vote" rule. Critics say this rule
gives too much power to its employee shareholders and their
union representatives, allowing them to block strategic and
restructuring proposals.
Pop Milano, left rudderless by the sudden departure of its
CEO at the end of October, has delayed approval of a new
business plan and is looking to postpone a 500 million euro
($676.25 million) capital increase to the end of next July.
The CEO's exit prompted Standard & Poor's to cut the bank's
long-term rating to BB- earlier this month.
Also on Monday, Fitch cut its viability rating on
Genoa-based mid-size lender Carige.
"The downgrade of Carige's VR reflects the material delay in
its 800 million euro capital strengthening plan announced in
early 2013 combined with the significant deterioration in asset
quality and operating performance," Fitch said, confirming its
long-term 'BB' rating.
Carige, worth 1.15 billion euros on the market, is emerging
as the next trouble spot in Italy's banking sector after bailed
out Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena.
($1 = 0.7394 euros)
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Isla Binnie and Tom
Pfeiffer)