* Supervisory, management boards agree to start talks

* Bank of Italy highlighted problems at cooperative banks

* Governance changes at Italy's banks likely - Fitch (Adds background)

MILAN, Sept 3 Italian cooperative lender Banca Popolare di Milano said on Tuesday it would start discussions about possible governance changes at the bank.

In a statement, the bank said the chairmen of its supervisory and management boards had agreed to start looking into "the necessary development of governance at the bank".

Sources told Reuters in July the Bank of Italy had told Popolare di Milano to revive a frozen plan to convert itself into a joint-stock company.

Critics say the bank's present "one shareholder, one vote" rule gives too much power to its employee shareholders and their union representatives, allowing them to block strategic and restructuring proposals.

In May the lender was forced to freeze plans to change into a joint-stock company - giving shareholders votes in proportion to stake sizes - because of opposition by unions.

The bank's current governance also makes it a less attractive partner for possible tie-ups with other banks.

The Bank of Italy, which is encouraging lenders to raise standards before handing over supervision of the sector to the European Central Bank next year, has underscored problems at cooperative institutions.

On Tuesday, Fitch Ratings said it thought Italian banks were likely to change governance structures to improve transparency, reduce conflicts of interest and help capital strengthening.

"The Italian banks that experienced the greatest difficulties during the eurozone crisis often had corporate governance weaknesses," it said, noting they were mainly cooperative and foundation-controlled lenders.

In August, Popolare Milano said its 2012-2015 business plan would be updated by October with governance developments. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by David Evans)