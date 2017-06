MILAN May 29 The Italian tax police said on Tuesday they had arrested the former chairman of mid-sized lender Popolare di Milano in connection with a probe into unfair granting of loans.

In a statement, the tax police in Milan said Massimo Ponzellini, currently chairman of builder Impregilo, was one of three arrested in the investigation.

Ponzellini could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)