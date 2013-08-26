* Sources close to situation dismiss merger speculation

* Press report said bank had informal contacts with other lenders (Adds sources, fund manager, no comment from banks)

MILAN Aug 26 Shares in Banca Popolare di Milano handed back earlier gains on Monday as sources close to the situation dismissed a press report the Italian mid-tier lender had held takeover talks with rival banks.

In an unsourced report on Sunday, Italian financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore said there had been informal discussions involving Popolare Milano, Banco Popolare, UBI Banca and Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna.

The report pushed Popolare Milano's shares up 2 percent in early trade, but by 1001 GMT the stock had fallen back to be up 0.15 percent. The blue chip index was down 2 percent.

Two sources close to the matter dismissed the report, with one noting Popolare Milano's "one shareholder, one vote" bylaw, which gives investors the same say irrespective of the size of their stakes, does not make it an attractive partner.

Critics say that structure hands too much power to the bank's employee shareholders and their union representatives.

"I am not aware of any contacts, and in any case there are big governance issues at Popolare Milano. In any tie-up, you want to know who is in charge," said one of the sources.

Popolare Milano declined to comment as did the other banks mentioned in the report.

Analysts said that Popolare Milano, which is due to launch a 500 million euros capital increase by the end of the year, could potentially be an attractive target because of its strong presence in Italy's financial capital and the surrounding Lombardy region.

"Their stronghold is in a region that is the country's wealthiest and is likely to benefit early from any economic recovery," said Roberto Lottici, fund manager at Ifigest.

"But until they solve their governance problems, any idea of an alliance or even a merger seems far fetched."

($1 = 0.7461 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Andrea Mandala; Editing by Louise Heavens)