ROME, July 25 A Bank of Italy inspection of cooperative lender Banca Popolare di Milano has given a "partially unfavourable" assessment, two sources close to the situation said on Thursday.

A report by the central bank after its audit of the lender was submitted to Popolare Milano's supervisory and management boards on Thursday.

