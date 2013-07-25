BRIEF-Oscar Properties buys three properties in Södra Värtan
* BUYS PROPERTIES FROM AFA SJUKFÖRSÄKRING AB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ROME, July 25 A Bank of Italy inspection of cooperative lender Banca Popolare di Milano has given a "partially unfavourable" assessment, two sources close to the situation said on Thursday.
A report by the central bank after its audit of the lender was submitted to Popolare Milano's supervisory and management boards on Thursday.
(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni and Andrea Mandala, writing by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Isla Binnie)
MOSCOW, April 12 Russia's central bank does not expect a large capital outflow in future, and the current account surplus will decline, central bank official Alexander Morozov said on Wednesday.