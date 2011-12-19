MILAN Dec 19 The capital increase of Banca Popolare di Milano has been 94 percent subscribed after the offering of unopted rights, a financial source said on Monday.

In November the mutual lender said it had raised 653 million euros in its rights issue, 146 million euros short of its target.

The capital increase is guaranteed by Barclays, BNP Paribas, Mediobanca, Nomura, Banco Santander, Societe Generale, and Royal Bank of Scotland, as joint bookrunners, and by ING Bank , as co-bookrunner.