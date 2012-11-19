MILAN Nov 19 Banca Popolare di Milano said on Monday it was ready to take measures to protect the interests of the bank after Moody's placed its rating under review for a possible downgrade.

On Friday Moody's said it had reviewed the cooperative bank's rating, which at Baa3 is just one notch above junk, to reflect its view that its internal capital generation is low and that asset quality is weakening.

In a statement, Pop Milano said it did not share the rating agency's assessment and expressed disappointment at the way the decision had been reached.

It said no analyst from Moody's had met its new management despite invitations from the bank.

"BPM will consider to undertake any action to protect the interests of the Bank, its shareholders and investors," it said.

Earlier this year Italian banks struck back at credit rating downgrades by asking local and European regulators to disregard their credit ratings.

Pop Milano, whose stronghold is in wealthy northern Italy, overhauled top management last year after criticism by the Bank of Italy over its opaque governance structure. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; Editing by David Cowell)