MILAN Nov 19 Banca Popolare di Milano
said on Monday it was ready to take measures to protect the
interests of the bank after Moody's placed its rating under
review for a possible downgrade.
On Friday Moody's said it had reviewed the cooperative
bank's rating, which at Baa3 is just one notch above junk, to
reflect its view that its internal capital generation is low and
that asset quality is weakening.
In a statement, Pop Milano said it did not share the rating
agency's assessment and expressed disappointment at the way the
decision had been reached.
It said no analyst from Moody's had met its new management
despite invitations from the bank.
"BPM will consider to undertake any action to protect the
interests of the Bank, its shareholders and investors," it said.
Earlier this year Italian banks struck back at credit rating
downgrades by asking local and European regulators to disregard
their credit ratings.
Pop Milano, whose stronghold is in wealthy northern Italy,
overhauled top management last year after criticism by the Bank
of Italy over its opaque governance structure.
