MILAN, July 24 Italy's Banca Popolare di Milano is planning to cut 700 jobs and refocus on traditional commercial banking as the mid-tier lender strives to redress years of poor management.

In its 2012-2015 business plan Pop Milano said on Tuesday a total of 3,000 employees will be involved in the bank's reorganisation and redeployment moves.

The bank said it targeted a cost to income ratio of 56 percent in 2015 from 77 percent last year.

Pop Milano underwent a change of ownership and an overhaul of its corporate governance last year following criticism by the Bank of Italy over its opaque governance structure.

The bank said it expected net profit of 270 million euros in 2015 from a loss of 614 million euros in 2011, and a Core Tier 1 ratio of above 9 percent in 2015, up from 8 percent at the end of 2011.

The bank said the recent worsening of the economic situation would lead to impairment tests on goodwill in its end-June results.

"The outcome of the test - which could prompt a significant writedown of goodwill on the balance sheet - will be announced when first-half results are approved," the bank said. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)