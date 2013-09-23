MILAN, Sept 23 Banca Popolare di Milano pledged
on Monday to reform its governance to respond to requests from
the Bank of Italy but said it will keep its structure as a
cooperative institution.
The bank, which was founded as a cooperative lender, is run
according the "one shareholder, one vote" rule.
Critics say this rule gives too much power to its employee
shareholders and their union representatives, allowing them to
block strategic and restructuring proposals.
Sources told Reuters in July the Bank of Italy had told
Popolare di Milano to revive a plan to convert itself into a
joint-stock company. That plan had been put on
hold.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini)