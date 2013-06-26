BRIEF-National Bank of Kuwait Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 85.4 million dinars versus 78.9 million dinars year ago
MILAN, June 26 Italy's Banca Popolare di Milano said on Wednesday the Bank of Italy had approved a planned rights issue to repay 500 million euros ($653.72 million) in state loans.
Shareholders in the mid-sized bank approved the rights issue in March to fund the repayment of the so-called "Tremonti bonds" issued to the cooperative lender in 2009 by Italy's finance ministry.
Popolare Milano plans to repay the bonds by the end of the month and launch the cash call by October.
($1 = 0.7649 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Silvia Aloisi)
* Q1 net profit 786,466 rials versus 1 million rials year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oje6g6) Further company coverage: )