MILAN Dec 7 Italian mid-tier lender Banca
Popolare di Milano said on Friday it had signed an
agreement with trade unions to cut an overall 700 jobs.
In a statement the bank said the job cuts will be achieved
through a voluntary redundancy scheme which will cost it 180-200
million euros .
The cost will be booked in 2012 results.
Talks with the trade unions, which began last August, were
aimed at achieving structural cost savings of around 70 million
euros ($91 million), the bank said.
($1 = 0.7700 euros)
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)