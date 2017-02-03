MILAN Feb 3 Italian troubled lender Banca
Popolare di Vicenza said on Friday it had issued a bond for 3
billion euros ($3 billion) guaranteed by the state.
The note pays a 0.5 percent coupon and matures on Feb. 3,
2020, the bank said in a statement, adding it subscribed the
bond and could sell it on the market or use it as a collateral
when seeking loans from others.
The state guarantee is seen as a tool to help the bank fund
itself on the market and counter a drop in current account
deposits while it tries to restructure its operations and merge
with rival Veneto Banca.
($1 = 0.9311 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)