BRIEF-EBC Solicitors Q1 net result swings to profit of 343,775 zlotys
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 302,201 ZLOTYS VERSUS 768,331 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
MILAN Aug 4 Italy's Cattolica Assicurazioni said on Thursday it had exercised its right to withdraw from a partnership agreement with Banca Popolare di Vicenza IPO-BPVS.MI, triggering the possible sale of the insurer's stakes in three joint-ventures.
The exercise of the withdraw right gives Cattolica Assicurazioni the right to force Banca Popolare di Vicenza to buy its 60 percent stakes in joint ventures Berica Vita, Cattolica Life and ABC Assicura, the insurer said. (Reporting by Francesca Landini)
* Om asset management plc ("omam") announced today pricing of a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares at a public offering price of $14.55 per share