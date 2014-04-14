(Adds analyst comment, background)
By Silvia Aloisi
MILAN, April 14 Shares in Banca Popolare di
Milano fell sharply on Monday after its shareholders
unexpectedly rejected reforms designed to attract new investors
three weeks before the Italian cooperative bank launches a
capital increase.
The reform proposal, which would have given institutional
investors a greater say and limited the power of employee
shareholders and union representatives, fell short of a
two-thirds majority needed for approval at a shareholder meeting
on Saturday.
It was the latest failed attempt to change the bank's
governance, which critics say amplifies the influence of
employee shareholders and unions thanks to bylaws that give each
shareholder the same weight regardless of the size of its stake.
"The rejection is a big surprise to us and confirms that the
main issue for Popolare Milano remains its weak governance,"
Kepler Cheuvreux wrote in a note.
CEO Giuseppe Castagna, appointed in January, said on
Saturday the reform setback was a missed opportunity and did not
rule out consequences for the 500-million euro cash call the
bank is set to launch on May 5.
Popolare di Milano's shares initially failed to start
trading on Monday because they were down so sharply. They traded
8.3 percent lower at 0.6350 euros by 0840 GMT.
The share issue is meant to bolster the bank's core capital
before the results of a health check of euro zone banks by the
European Central Bank are published later this year.
The bank's Core Tier 1 ratio - a measure of a bank's
strength - stood at 7.2 percent at the end of 2013, below the
minimum 8 percent requirement set by the ECB.
The rejection of the reform proposal was all the more
disappointing because it was a much less radical version than
one put on hold a year ago. The latest plan had envisaged giving
institutional investors the right to appoint six of the 15
members of the supervisory board from four now, and also hand
them more powers.
The governance changes have been requested by the Bank of
Italy as a condition for lifting extra capital requirements it
has imposed on Popolare Milano.
A proposal to turn the bank into a joint-stock company was
dropped last year due to union opposition, prompting major
investor Andrea Bonomi to sell his entire 8.6 percent stake on
the market.
After Bonomi's departure in January, Popolare Milano was hit
by another big defection this month when French bank Credit
Mutuel said it sold its 6.9 percent stake in the bank, having
first taken a stake in 2004.
