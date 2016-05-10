MILAN May 10 Banca Popolare di Milano
reported on Tuesday a 29 percent drop in first-quarter net
profit due to a sharp contraction in its trading income amid
tough markets.
The Milanese bank, which has agreed to merge with rival
Banco Popolare to create Italy's third-biggest banking
group, said net profit stood at 48 million euros ($55 million)
in January-March. That compares with an analyst consensus
provided by the company of 45 million euros.
Popolare di Milano said net interest income rose 5 percent
from a year earlier and fees by 2 percent. But its trading
income shrank 77 percent.
Its fully-loaded Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, a key measure
of capital strength, stood at 12.3 percent at the end of March,
compared to 12.2 percent three months earlier.
($1 = 0.8785 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za)