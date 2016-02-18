MILAN Feb 18 The chief executive of top Italian bank UniCredit said on Thursday he was confident a 1.5 billion euro ($1.7 billion)share sale at rival Banca Popolare di Vicenza will be a success.

UniCredit is guaranteeing the cash call which is needed to bring Popolare di Vicenza's core capital back above minimum levels set by the European Central Bank.

"I'm confident the capital increase will go smoothly and be successful," CEO Federico Ghizzoni told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.

"The bank has worked hard to solve asset quality and balance sheet issues. It's a local bank in a very rich area. Prices are very attractive. It can only go well," he added.

($1 = 0.9011 euros) (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro)