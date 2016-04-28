* Bank must fill capital gap to stay afloat

* Cash call for up to 1.76 bln euros ends on Friday

* Bourse listing at risk if take-up too low

By Paola Arosio and Andrea Mandala

MILAN, April 28 Investor take-up of a 1.76 billion euro ($2 billion) public share offer by Banca Popolare di Vicenza has been poor so far, three sources close to the matter said, putting at risk the troubled Italian bank's planned bourse listing.

Popolare di Vicenza needs to raise cash to fill a capital shortfall uncovered by the European Central Bank and avert the threat of being wound down after losing a net 2.2 billion euros in 2014-15 in a balance sheet clean-up.

To ensure the fundraising succeeds, Italy's leading financial institutions have set up a 4 billion euro fund that will mop up any unsold shares in Popolare Vicenza, the country's eighth-largest bank.

The fund, dubbed Atlante, has relieved top bank UniCredit of an underwriting commitment that risked eroding its own capital base.

Popolare di Vicenza said late on Wednesday it was extending until 1100 GMT on Friday the share issue, initially due to end on Thursday.

Shares in the bank should start trading on May 4, according to the sources, who said however Popolare di Vicenza may fail to sell stock equivalent to at least 25 percent of its capital as required by Italian rules in order to list.

Professional investors, to whom three quarters of the offer were reserved, have shown little interest.

"It's a difficult deal," one source said.

Insurer Generali, which is contributing 150 million euros to the Atlante fund and owns 0.38 percent of Popolare di Vicenza, will not buy into the cash call, its director general said on Thursday.

Popolare di Vicenza Chief Executive Francesco Iorio remained confident on the outcome of the offer.

"I don't see any particular problems for the listing," he told reporters on Thursday.

Italy's bourse is expected to decide at the weekend whether the floating share capital is sufficient for Popolare di Vicenza to list.

The bourse has the power to lower the 25 percent threshold but it has never granted an exemption before. According to one source, a 10 percent floating share capital could be sufficient.

The Italian bourse declined to comment.

The extension of the offer period is meant to facilitate share purchases by retail investors, which currently account for nearly 90 percent of the bank's shareholder base.

They have seen the value of their holdings all but wiped out as the bank is set to price new shares in the IPO at 0.10 euros, a tiny fraction of the 48 euros apiece investors at which investors bought shares last year.

In 2014 Popolare di Vicenza raised 600 million euros selling new shares at 62.5 euros each.

The lender is under investigation by local prosecutors as the ECB found 1.1 billion euros in loans granted to clients to have them buy the bank's own shares.

Market watchdog Consob has told the bank to ensure shares are sold properly under the current offer.

($1 = 0.8813 euros) (Additional reporting by Claudia Cristoferi; Writing by Valentina Za; Editing by David Evans)